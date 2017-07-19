Suspected Islamic State members sit inside a small room in a prison south of Mosul, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Hundreds of suspected Islamic State members swept up by Iraqi forces in Mosul are being held in a cramped and stifling prison just outside the city.
Suspected Islamic State members sit inside a small room in a prison south of Mosul, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Hundreds of suspected Islamic State members swept up by Iraqi forces in Mosul are being held in a cramped and stifling prison just outside the city.
July 19, 2017 5:11 AM

Iraqi PM: Rights violations in Mosul were 'individual acts'

BAGHDAD

Iraq's prime minister has acknowledged that human rights violations were committed during the battle to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group, but says they were "individual acts."

Haider al-Abadi told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday that those who behind such acts were either "ignorant" of the consequences or "had a deal with Daesh" with the intent "to defame us and the security forces." Daesh is the Arabic acronym for IS.

He says such violations against the law and a person's dignity "are not acceptable" and pledged that his government will punish the perpetrators.

Shortly after declaring victory over IS in Mosul, videos emerged on social media showing troops throwing captured IS suspects off a high wall, then shooting their bodies below.

