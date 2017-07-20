This screen grab from video shows rescuers looking for survivors and bodies of victims after an inter-city bus plunged into a deep gorge near Rampur Bushahar, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2017.
This screen grab from video shows rescuers looking for survivors and bodies of victims after an inter-city bus plunged into a deep gorge near Rampur Bushahar, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2017. K.K.Productions via AP)
This screen grab from video shows rescuers looking for survivors and bodies of victims after an inter-city bus plunged into a deep gorge near Rampur Bushahar, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2017. K.K.Productions via AP)

World

July 20, 2017 10:17 AM

Bus falls into gorge in north Indian hill state, killing 28

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

An inter-city bus plunged into a deep gorge in a northern Indian hill state on Thursday, killing 28 people and injuring 10 others, officials said.

Magistrate Nipun Jindal said the injured were hospitalized in Rampur Bushahar, a town in Himachal Pradesh state.

Police officer Sunil Kumar said the accident occurred on a national highway. The cause was not immediately known.

Police figures show India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed each year in crashes. Driver fatigue and negligence, low-quality roads and poor vehicle maintenance are frequent causes of accidents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video