Syrian Internal Security Forces dance during their graduation ceremony, at Ain Issa desert base, in Raqqa province, northeast Syria, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Some 250 residents of Syria's Raqqa province are the latest batch to graduate from a brief U.S-training course that is preparing an internal security force to hold and secure areas as they are captured from Islamic State militants.
Syrian Internal Security Forces dance during their graduation ceremony, at Ain Issa desert base, in Raqqa province, northeast Syria, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Some 250 residents of Syria's Raqqa province are the latest batch to graduate from a brief U.S-training course that is preparing an internal security force to hold and secure areas as they are captured from Islamic State militants. Hussein Malla AP Photo
Syrian Internal Security Forces dance during their graduation ceremony, at Ain Issa desert base, in Raqqa province, northeast Syria, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Some 250 residents of Syria's Raqqa province are the latest batch to graduate from a brief U.S-training course that is preparing an internal security force to hold and secure areas as they are captured from Islamic State militants. Hussein Malla AP Photo

World

July 20, 2017 7:21 AM

Some 250 residents join US-trained security force for Raqqa

The Associated Press
AIN ISSA, Syria

Some 250 residents of Syria's Raqqa province are the latest batch to graduate from a brief U.S. training course. They are part of an internal security force to hold and secure areas as they are captured from Islamic State militants.

The graduation ceremony Thursday in the desert town of Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, was attended by a few American trainers who oversee the force and its preparation. Members will man checkpoints, identify IS sleeper cells and detect explosives.

U.S. officials have said the force is expected to reach approximately 3,500 members.

Wissam, a Kurdish resident of Ain Issa who gave only his first name, is one of the trainers. He said so far 800 forces have been trained and deployed around at least five areas in Raqqa province.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video