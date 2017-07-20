World

Czech minister: EU military role in Libya to reduce migrants

The Associated Press
VIENNA

The Czech Republic's foreign minister has suggested that the European Union consider a military engagement in Libya to reduce the flow of migrants arriving by boat from there to Europe.

Lubomir Zaoralek says that "we must speak very openly what the real instruments are to stabilize Libya." He told the Austrian Press Agency while in Vienna on Thursday that Europe needs to find a way "to consolidate the country" instead of just waiting for it to happen.

The 2011 overthrow and killing of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi spawned chaos and created a power and security vacuum that turned Libya into a breeding ground for militias and militants. It has also made Libya a gateway for masses of migrants from Africa and elsewhere seeking to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

