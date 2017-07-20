A National Guard points his weapon during clashes with anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his opponents faced a crucial showdown Thursday as the country's opposition called for a 24-hour national strike.
A National Guard points his weapon during clashes with anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his opponents faced a crucial showdown Thursday as the country's opposition called for a 24-hour national strike. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
A National Guard points his weapon during clashes with anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his opponents faced a crucial showdown Thursday as the country's opposition called for a 24-hour national strike. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

World

July 20, 2017 11:53 PM

Venezuela diplomat says he resigned to protest Maduro acts

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina says he resigned because of the systematic persecution of civilians, "state terrorism" and violations of the constitution by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Medina, an international lawyer who was a minister counselor at Venezuela's U.N. Mission, said he had a message for Maduro: "Leave the office so that a new government can take place and do their job."

"This is a failed state," he said in an interview Thursday night with The Associated Press. "This is a fugitive government and a complete dictatorship ... Maduro does not have the right to be in that office."

Medina said he worked as a lawyer and environmental activist and had been a diplomat for about two years and four months, working at the United Nations on legal and environmental issues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video