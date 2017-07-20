World

July 20, 2017 11:55 PM

Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Authorities say two people have died and 55 are injured by a massive explosion at a food shop in the eastern resort city of Hangzhou.

Security camera footage showed the blast that struck during the breakfast rush at 8:40 a.m. Friday flinging dust and debris across a major road traversed by cars, buses, bicycles and scooters.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed charred shop fronts facing the street in the residential area. Most such small establishments use bottled gas to fuel their cookers.

