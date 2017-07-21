World

July 21, 2017 2:39 AM

Egypt's state-run media says attack kills 1 policeman

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Egypt's state-run news agency says gunmen have attacked a three-car police convoy on the main Cairo-to-Fayoum road killing one policeman and injuring three others.

MENA quoted an Interior Ministry statement late Thursday as saying the gunmen fired at the last car from plantation land alongside the road.

Fayoum, an oasis province southwest of Cairo, is considered by security authorities as a traditional stronghold of the Islamic Brotherhood.

Insurgents have carried out a number of attacks in Egypt since the 2013 military ouster of an elected Islamist president. The violence has been concentrated in the northern Sinai Peninsula, but there have also been several attacks on the mainland, including the capital.

The attack came one day after the U.S. urged Americans to consider the risks of travel to Egypt.

