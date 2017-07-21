World

July 21, 2017 5:49 AM

Killing of Cecil's son highlights peril facing African lions

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

First there was Cecil, a Zimbabwean lion whose 2015 killing by an American hunter ignited international outrage. Now Cecil's son Xanda has been killed in the same area, bringing fresh scrutiny on the "trophy" hunting of a species whose numbers in the wild have plummeted.

A group called World Heritage Species says Xanda was killed on or around July 7 just outside Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park and that the unidentified hunter is a client of Zimbabwean professional hunter Richard Cooke.

The group says the hunt was reportedly legal.

Some conservation groups are harshly criticizing the hunt. Still, experts have warned that Africa's lions face greater threats, including human encroachment on their habitats and the poaching of animals for food, which deprives lions of prey.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video