World

July 22, 2017 3:45 AM

Report: Iran inaugurates production line for missile

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian state TV is reporting the inauguration of a production line for a new version of an air defense missile.

The Saturday report said the missile dubbed Sayyad-3 is an upgrade to previous versions of the missile. Sayyad means "hunter" in Farsi.

The country's air defense chief, Brig. Gen. Farzad Esmaili, said during a ceremony that the missile is "a completely indigenous technology."

Iran occasionally announces production of sophisticated homegrown weapons that cannot be independently verified.

Iran announced in December it test-fired Sayyad-3. Its range is 120 kilometers (some 75 miles) and is capable of hitting targets at altitudes of up to 27 kilometers (17 miles).

In 1992 Iran began a military self-sufficiency program under which it produces mortars to missiles and tanks to submarines.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video