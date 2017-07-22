Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speach at the 28th Balvanyos Summer University and Students' Camp in Baile Tusnad, Transylvania, Romania, Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speach at the 28th Balvanyos Summer University and Students' Camp in Baile Tusnad, Transylvania, Romania, Saturday, July 22, 2017. MTI via AP Nandor Veres
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speach at the 28th Balvanyos Summer University and Students' Camp in Baile Tusnad, Transylvania, Romania, Saturday, July 22, 2017. MTI via AP Nandor Veres

World

July 22, 2017 6:40 AM

Hungary's leader: Border fences will stop Muslim migration

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungary's anti-migration prime minister says European Union leaders and Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros are seeking a "new, mixed, Muslimized Europe."

Speaking Saturday at a cultural festival in Romania, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Hungary's border fences, supported by other Central European countries, are the barriers to the EU-Soros effort to increase Muslim migration.

Orban also said that while Hungary opposed taking in migrants "who could change the country's cultural identity," he said that under his leadership Hungary would remain a place where "Western European Christians will always be able to find security."

Orban said Hungary's low birth rate made the country an "endangered species," and that the government was using taxes on multinational companies in Hungary to fund social policies and spur families to have more children.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video