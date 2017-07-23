World

July 23, 2017 3:54 AM

Albania opposition party re-elects Lulzim Basha as leader

TIRANA, Albania

Albania's main opposition Democratic party has re-elected Lulzim Basha as its leader despite the party's major loss in the last election.

Results Sunday showed that Basha, 43, won a landslide victory for a second four-year mandate in the vote Saturday.

Albania's center-right Democrats suffered a heavy loss in June parliamentary election, winning only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament, less than four years earlier when Basha got the party leadership.

The left-wing Socialist Party secured a second mandate with 74 seats.

Basha has pledged to bring his party to power in the next election by focusing on rooting out corruption, fighting drug trafficking, lowering taxes and pushing for greater economic growth.

Basha has been a Cabinet minister three times and also served as mayor of the capital, Tirana.

