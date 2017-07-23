World

July 23, 2017 5:45 AM

Indonesian leader: Shoot drug traffickers who resist arrest

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo says police should shoot drug traffickers who resist arrest because of a narcotics crisis facing the country.

Presidential spokesman Johan Budi said Sunday that Jokowi made the comments at a recent meeting of an Indonesian political party.

"We have to take firm action. If drug dealers who operate in Indonesia fight back when arrested, officers can shoot them, because we are in a narcotics emergency position now," Jokowi said, according to his spokesman.

Local media reported last week that police shot dead a Taiwanese man for resisting arrest during a seizure of crystal methamphetamine that was Indonesia's largest ever.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launched an anti-drug crusade last year in which thousands of alleged drug dealers and users have been killed.

