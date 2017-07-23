Israelis wave flags in the Israeli settlement of Halamish, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Israel's military has sent more troops to the West Bank and placed forces on high alert a day after a Palestinian stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family and Israeli-Palestinian clashes erupted over tensions at the Holy Land's most contested shrine.
World

July 23, 2017 6:59 AM

Pope calls for "moderation" after Jerusalem shrine violence

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis has appealed for moderation after recent killings at a Jerusalem holy site.

Francis told faithful Sunday in St. Peter's Square that he was following "with trepidation the grave tensions and violence" unleashed at a contested shrine. Last week Arab gunmen, shooting from the shrine, killed two Israeli policemen, three Palestinians were killed in street clashes and a Palestinian fatally stabbed three members of an Israeli family.

Francis said: "I feel the need to express a distressed appeal for moderation and dialogue." He invited others to pray with him so people would aim for reconciliation and peace.

Israeli authorities have imposed new security and tensions have been raised after the violence at what's known as Temple Mount to Jews and the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims.

