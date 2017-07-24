Turkish opposition journalists on trial for aiding 'terror'

Activists chant slogans as they march toward a court in Istanbul, Monday, July 24, 2017, protesting against the trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, accused of aiding terror organizations. Journalists and staff from the Turkish newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are going on trial in Istanbul, accused of aiding terror organizations - a case that has added to concerns over rights and freedoms in Turkey. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo