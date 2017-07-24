Activists chant slogans as they march toward a court in Istanbul, Monday, July 24, 2017, protesting against the trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, accused of aiding terror organizations. Journalists and staff from the Turkish newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are going on trial in Istanbul, accused of aiding terror organizations - a case that has added to concerns over rights and freedoms in Turkey.
Activists chant slogans as they march toward a court in Istanbul, Monday, July 24, 2017, protesting against the trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, accused of aiding terror organizations. Journalists and staff from the Turkish newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are going on trial in Istanbul, accused of aiding terror organizations - a case that has added to concerns over rights and freedoms in Turkey. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo
Activists chant slogans as they march toward a court in Istanbul, Monday, July 24, 2017, protesting against the trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, accused of aiding terror organizations. Journalists and staff from the Turkish newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are going on trial in Istanbul, accused of aiding terror organizations - a case that has added to concerns over rights and freedoms in Turkey. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo

World

July 24, 2017 4:27 AM

Turkish opposition journalists on trial for aiding 'terror'

By NEYRAN ELDEN Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Journalists and staff from a Turkish newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have gone on trial in Istanbul, accused of aiding terror organizations — a case that has added to concerns over rights and freedoms in Turkey.

The 19 defendants, including Cumhuriyet's editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, investigative journalist Ahmet Sik, commentator Kadri Gursel and cartoonist Musa Kart went on trial on Monday — a day that is marked as press freedom day in Turkey. They are accused of sponsoring several outlawed organizations, including Kurdish militants, a far-left group and the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who is blamed for last year's failed coup.

Twelve of the defendants are in jail, while five were released from custody pending the outcome of the trial. Two of the suspects, including Cumhuriyet's former chief editor Can Dundar, are being tried in absentia. Dundar is in Germany.

Some of the Cumhuriyet staff members have been in prison for nine months. They face a variety of prison terms ranging between 7½ and 43 years.

A few hundred of their supporters gathered outside the courthouse demanding their acquittal and release, shouting "Rights, law, justice!" and "Freedom for journalists!"

Their arrests were part of a widespread government crackdown in the wake of the coup attempt, which has led to the imprisonment of more than 50,000 people, including journalists, opposition lawmakers and activists. Critics say the crackdown that initially targeted people suspected of links to the failed coup has expanded to include government opponents.

As part of the crackdown, about 160 journalists are currently in jail, mostly on terrorism-related charges, while more than 150 media outlets, from broadcasters to newspapers and magazines, have been shut down, leaving thousands unemployed. The country is ranked 155th out of 180 countries in the 2017 World Press Freedom Index.

The government insists that the journalists have been arrested for criminal activities — not for their reporting.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video