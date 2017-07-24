World

July 24, 2017 6:29 AM

Britain plans to cut red tape for transgender people

The Associated Press
LONDON

The British government plans to make it easier for people to change gender by removing a requirement for a medical diagnosis.

Equalities Minister Justine Greening says people seeking to legally change gender will have to prove they have been in transition for at least two years. But they will not need a diagnosis of gender dysphoria — a requirement seen as intrusive by many trans people.

Greening says the Conservative government wants to tackle "some of the historic prejudices that still persist in our laws."

Suzanna Hopwood of LGBT group Stonewall says the change announced Sunday will help fix a "demeaning and broken" system.

Conservative and Christian groups argue the move will make changing gender too easy.

The plan has to go through consultation and legislation stages before becoming law.

