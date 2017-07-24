The police shut down the old town of Schaffhausen in Switzerland, while they search for an unknown man who attacked people, on Monday, July 24, 2017. Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following the apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen.
The police shut down the old town of Schaffhausen in Switzerland, while they search for an unknown man who attacked people, on Monday, July 24, 2017. Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following the apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen. Keystone via AP Ennio Leanza
The police shut down the old town of Schaffhausen in Switzerland, while they search for an unknown man who attacked people, on Monday, July 24, 2017. Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following the apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen. Keystone via AP Ennio Leanza

World

July 24, 2017 8:34 AM

The Latest: Insurance firm: 2 employees hurt in Swiss attack

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The Latest on an attack in the northern Swiss city of Schaffhausen (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The Swiss newspaper Blick is quoting an insurance company as saying that two of its employees in the northern city of Schaffhausen had to be taken to a hospital after an attack by a man wielding a chainsaw.

Insurer CSS spokeswoman Christina Wettstein told Blick the two were undergoing medical operations after the Monday morning attack and she doesn't know how they are doing.

She says it's not clear who the other three wounded people are and the company is checking to see if they customers.

Swiss police are hunting for the man who wounded five people in the city on the border with Germany and have sealed off the city's Old Town area. They say the attack was "not a terrorist act."

___

1:30 p.m.

Police say that a man who wounded several people in the northern city of Schaffhausen was armed with a chainsaw.

Speaking shortly after the Monday morning attack, they say they've issued a description of the man, who is on the run. They say five people were taken to hospitals, two with serious injuries, following the attack on Monday morning.

They say they have now identified the suspect, adding that he is about 1 meter 90 centimeters (6.2 feet) tall, bald and with an unkempt appearance. He's believed to be driving a Volkswagen vehicle with Swiss plates. Police say that the attack "is not a terrorist act."

___

1:10 p.m.

Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen. Authorities are searching for a man.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that police were alerted at 10.39 a.m. Monday (0839 GMT) to the incident. She said "we can't say exactly what happened at this point."

She added: "We just know that a person wounded several people." The man's whereabouts are currently unknown.

Beer said police can't say with certainty what implement the man used to wound the others.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video