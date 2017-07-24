World

July 24, 2017 9:24 AM

Thai police arrest Chinese and Taiwanese in telephone scam

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

Police in Thailand say they have arrested 44 people — 19 Chinese citizens and 25 Taiwanese — suspected of running a telephone scam.

Immigration Police said the suspects made calls over the internet in which they claimed to be banking officials and accused their targets of financial crimes.

The targets would then be put in touch with a fake policeman — also at the gang's headquarters — and be told they could escape arrest by transferring the allegedly stolen money to a bank account belonging to the scam artists.

Variations on the scam are common, and hundreds of people, mostly Chinese, have been arrested in recent years in neighboring Cambodia.

