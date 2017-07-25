Pakistan buries more victims from deadly Taliban bombing

Pakistani mourners carry the caskets of two brothers and fellow police officers, who were killed in a Monday suicide bombing, for funeral prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. A suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck near a police team in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday killing over 24 and wounding more than 50, many of them police officers. An outlawed Taliban faction claimed responsibility. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo