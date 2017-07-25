World

Romanian court rules release of woman wanted in Turkey

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:18 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's Supreme Court has upheld a decision to release from custody a Turkish woman wanted in Turkey for alleged links to Kurdish militants.

The court on Tuesday upheld an earlier ruling by a court in the western city of Timisoara to release Nalan Oral, who has political refugee status in Belgium, pending an extradition hearing on July 31.

Oral is a Brussels-based activist with the Socialist Women's Union. Turkey's Ambassador to Romania, Osman Koray Ertas, said Oral is wanted on alleged links to "a left-wing terrorist group."

She was arrested at the Romanian border on July 8 because her name appeared on an Interpol list. It has since been removed.

Lawyer Bogdan Burdea told The Associated Press Tuesday's ruling was "a wise, correct decision."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video