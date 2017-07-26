Vatican Cardinal Pell faces Australian court on sex charges

Cardinal George Pell, rear center, Australia's highest-ranking Catholic and Pope Francis' top financial adviser, leaves Melbourne Magistrates' Court Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Pell, the most senior Vatican official ever charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, made his first court appearance in a scandal that has stunned the Holy See and threatened to tarnish the pope's image as a crusader against abusive clergy. Kristen Gelineau AP Photo