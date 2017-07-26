World

2 Moroccan peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 3:54 AM

DAKAR, Senegal

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic says two Moroccan peacekeepers have been killed in a southeastern town where another Moroccan was killed on Sunday.

A statement Tuesday says the two peacekeepers were killed by suspected anti-Balaka militia while another peacekeeper was lightly injured. They had been refilling water for the town's humanitarian needs when they were attacked.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Central African Republic and roughly 100,000 displaced in the past two months. Sectarian violence that began in 2013 has been moving into the impoverished country's central and southeastern regions, prompting warnings of a national conflict roaring back to life.

In Bangassou alone, more than 150 people have died in fighting between militias and U.N. peacekeeping forces.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video