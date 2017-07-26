World

Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing soldiers

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 5:06 AM

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

Authorities in northern Nigeria say roughly 10 military personnel have been killed and a similar number of university workers are unaccounted for after Boko Haram extremists attacked their convoy.

The secretary of the Hunters Association in Borno State, Bunu Bukar, says members of the self-defense group saw the bodies of military personnel after the ambush Tuesday.

The military and self-defense group were providing security for oil exploration workers in northern Borno state. Bukar says the convoy had been traveling between Magumeri and Gubio towns.

Nigeria's military has not immediately commented on the ambush.

Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people and continues to carry out deadly attacks despite the government's declaration late last year that the extremists had been "crushed."

