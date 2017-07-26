French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a mass marking the first anniversary of the killing of French Catholic priest Jacques Hamel by two jihadists at his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The 84-year-old Jacques Hamel died on July 26, 2016 after his throat was slit by two attackers who stormed the Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray church during a morning mass, taking the five people inside hostage, including the priest.
World

French president attends memorial for IS-slain priest

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 9:44 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken at an emotionally-charged mass to mark one year since the killing of a local French priest by two 19-year-old Islamic extremists.

Wednesday's ceremony took place outside the Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray church, where the men slit the throat of Father Jacques Hamel, 85, as he celebrated morning Mass.

Calling him a "martyr" in an impassioned speech, Macron said "Hamel's smile has become a reminder of resistance in the face of bigotry."

Macron said the two jihadis "have failed" in sowing a thirst for vengeance among French Catholics.

Rouen Archbishop Dominique Lebrun led the service, saying that "though he is dead, Father Jacques Hamel is still alive ... hate has not triumphed, and it will never triumph."

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

