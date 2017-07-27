Al-Qaida says it has group in Kashmir to fight Indian rule

FILE - In this June 30, 2017 file photo, Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a temporary checkpoint during a curfew in downtown area of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. An al-Qaida-linked propaganda network announced Thursday, July 27, 2017, that a militant leader in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir will head a new group that will fight against Indian rule in the disputed region. It is the first time that al-Qaida has publicly claimed to be active in Kashmir. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo