A look at alleged Russian cybercriminals arrested in Europe

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 file photo, alleged hacker Pyotr Levashov, speaks during a hearing to consider his extradition to the United States, at the National Court in Madrid. The U.S. has orchestrated the arrest of five alleged Russian cybercriminals across Europe in the past nine months. The operations come at a fraught moment in relations between Russia and the U.S., where politicians are grappling with the allegation that Kremlin hackers intervened in the 2016 election. Pool Photo via AP, File Luca Piergiovanni