This photo taken Wednesday, July 19, 2017, shows a detail of a wooden crafted window partially damaged during Nepal's 2015 earthquake. A team of dedicated woodworkers is now trying to restore Nepal's heritage. They have been working six days a week, for nearly two years, repairing the beautifully hand-carved wooden doors and windows.
This photo taken Wednesday, July 19, 2017, shows a detail of a wooden crafted window partially damaged during Nepal's 2015 earthquake. A team of dedicated woodworkers is now trying to restore Nepal's heritage. They have been working six days a week, for nearly two years, repairing the beautifully hand-carved wooden doors and windows. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo
This photo taken Wednesday, July 19, 2017, shows a detail of a wooden crafted window partially damaged during Nepal's 2015 earthquake. A team of dedicated woodworkers is now trying to restore Nepal's heritage. They have been working six days a week, for nearly two years, repairing the beautifully hand-carved wooden doors and windows. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo

World

Quake destruction at Nepal temples a boon for woodcarvers

By NIRANJAN SHRESTHA Associated Press

July 28, 2017 4:19 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal

In the rubble of Nepal's 2015 earthquake, a team of dedicated woodworkers is finding inspiration to recreate what was lost.

Centuries-old Char Narayan and Hari Shankara temples were completely destroyed by the massive April 2015 earthquake that shook the Himalayan nation, killing nearly 9,000 people. The temples were the jewel of the Patar Durbar Square, which is thronged by thousands of tourists and local visitors every day. The structures were crumpled by the force of the tremor and the carved doors, roof and brick structure lay in ruins.

A team of dedicated woodworkers is now trying to restore Nepal's heritage. They have been working six days a week, for nearly two years, repairing the beautifully hand-carved wooden doors and windows.

The broken wooden beams are being replaced by new ones, but the workers are trying to use the salvaged portions as much as possible.

The "Silpakars" — as woodworkers from the Newar ethnic community are known — have passed down their craft and skills for generations.

"I am proud to continue by ancestral trade and help restore a big part of Nepal's history that was destroyed by the earthquake," said Shyam Krishna, chiseling away the wood pieces.

But he and his fellow workers are paid only about $15 a day each, which is much less than what they would earn as building furnishers.

"It is not about the money. We might make less money, but this is a moment of pride for us to be able to restore the heritage of our country," he said.

Already two years at work, they will likely another year to just get those windows, doors and beams ready.

Nepal faces criticism from the international community for slow progress in reconstruction work despite a $4.1 billion international pledge and the fact that the restoration of heritage sites has not been given a priority.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video