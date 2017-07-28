People enjoy sunbathing on the beach in Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures.
2 boys in custody suspected of arson over French wildfires

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:56 AM

PARIS

An official says two adolescents are in custody on suspicion of arson over the wildfires that have swept across parts of southeastern France.

Aix-en-Provence Deputy Police Prosecutor Remy Avon told the AP Friday two boys, both aged 16, were stopped in Martigues on Wednesday on suspicion of starting a blaze in Carro where 150 hectares (370 acres) were devastated.

Avon says they will go before a judge Friday afternoon with a view to being charged with arson and theft. It can carry a 15-year jail sentence for minors.

The official also said a 41-year-old man has admitted to accidentally starting the wildfire in Peynier with a metal-cutting device. That fire burned 72 hectares of vegetation. He will go before a judge Friday afternoon.

