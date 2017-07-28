World

Slovak far-right leader charged with using neo-Nazi symbols

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:31 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Police say that the leader of a far-right party with seats in the Slovak parliament has been charged with the use of neo-Nazi symbols.

Police spokesman Martin Waldl said Friday that Marian Kotleba, head of the People's Party Our Slovakia, has been charged.

He gave no other details, but police said in May they were opening an investigation into whether the party gave financial gifts of 1,488 euros to several poor families in March. The number 1,488 has a symbolic meaning for neo-Nazis.

Kotleba openly admires the country's World War II-era Nazi puppet state. His party has 14 lawmakers in the 150-seat parliament.

Separately, Slovakia's prosecutor general also asked country's Supreme Court in May to ban the party. That decision is still pending.

