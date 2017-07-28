Sri Lankans who left anti-immigrant ship sent back to Cyprus

A view of the C Star ship docked at Famagusta port in Turkish Cypriots breakaway northern part of the island of Cyprus, Thursday, July 27, 2017. An official says Turkish Cypriot authorities in the breakaway north of ethnically split Cyprus have ordered the captain and crew of a ship chartered by an anti-immigrant group to leave the island after being detained on suspicion of forging the documents of 20 Sri Lankans said to be apprentice sailors. AP Photo)