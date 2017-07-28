Supporters of critically ill baby Charlie Gard hold up a photograph of him after his court case finished for the day at the High Court in London on July 14. The parents of the 11-month old said the baby died on Friday.
Supporters of critically ill baby Charlie Gard hold up a photograph of him after his court case finished for the day at the High Court in London on July 14. The parents of the 11-month old said the baby died on Friday. Matt Dunham AP
Supporters of critically ill baby Charlie Gard hold up a photograph of him after his court case finished for the day at the High Court in London on July 14. The parents of the 11-month old said the baby died on Friday. Matt Dunham AP

World

British baby Charlie Gard at center of legal battle has died

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

July 28, 2017 1:41 PM

Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old British baby with a terminal illness, died on Friday, according to his parents.

“Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie,” said Connie Yates, the boy’s mother, according to the Daily Mail.

Gard had mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, a rare disease caused by a genetic mutation. It leads to weakened muscles and organ dysfunction as sufferers do not get energy in parts of their body such as their brain, kidneys and muscles. There is no known cure.

Yates and Chris Gard on Monday withdrew their lawsuit that aimed to take Charlie to the U.S. for experimental treatment; his condition had significantly deteriorated and his parents were prevented from moving him out of Great Ormond Street hospital, according to the Guardian.

Yates and Gard said their “last wish” was to allow their son to die at home. A court denied their request to take him home from the hospital on Thursday, and he was instead sent to a children’s hospice, according to the Guardian.

The parents had tried for months to remove Charlie from the hospital, and a House committee and even President Donald Trump expressed support for him coming to the U.S. for an experimental treatment. But parental rights are not absolute when it comes to medical treatment under British law, and Charlie’s doctors were advocating to cut Charlie’s life support rather than have him suffer further. Courts consistently denied the parents’ requests to remove their son from the hospital’s care.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video