Regional rights body tells Argentina to free jailed activist

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 photo, activist Milagro Sala flashes the victory sign before being given a guilty verdict at a courtroom in San Salvador de Jujuy, in the northern Argentine province of Jujuy. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights recommended Friday, July 28, 2017, that the Argentine government release Sala from prison and let her serve out the rest of her term under house arrest or by electronic monitoring. Gianni Bulacio, File AP Photo