World

Roadside bomb in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 5

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 2:43 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

A Pakistan government official says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying villagers in a southwestern border town near Iran, killing four people and wounding five others.

Regional government administrator Jabbar Baluch says Saturday's incident took place in the remote town of Panjgur in Baluchistan province.

Baluch says it is unclear who planted the bomb and officers were still investigating.

The impoverished province has long dealt with an insurgency by nationalist and separatists groups who want bigger shares in regional resources. Criminals gangs, human smugglers and Taliban- and al-Qaida-linked sectarian outfits also operate in the province.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video