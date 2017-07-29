FILE - In this file photo dated 1917, wounded Canadian and German World War One soldiers help one another through the mud during the Battle of Passchendaele, in Passchendaele, Belgium. Monday July 31, 2017, marks the centennial of the start of the World War I battle of Passchendaele which barely moved the frontline and thus became a metaphor for the folly of warfare.
World

Century-old battle in Belgium sums up horrors of World War I

By RAF CASERT Associated Press

July 29, 2017 5:27 AM

YPRES, Belgium

Monday marks the centennial of the start of the Third Battle of Ypres, an Allied offensive launched in Belgium that became a metaphor for the folly of warfare.

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are expected to join Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge over two days of centenary ceremonies that start at Ypres' Menin Gate on Sunday.

Half a million soldiers are estimated to have been killed or wounded during the 100-day battle.

The fight is remembered for the grim conditions in and around the village of Passchendaele, which the British had thought they could take in a few days.

Instead, with rain that turned the swampy terrain to mud and the Germans armed with mustard gas, it would take until November for the Allies to capture the village.

  Comments  

