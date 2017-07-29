World

Spokesman: Palestinian leader in hospital for routine tests

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 5:54 AM

RAMALLAH, West Bank

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman says the 82-year-old leader has been hospitalized for a routine checkup and will be discharged in a matter of hours.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh says Abbas is undergoing regular examinations Saturday at a Ramallah hospital.

Abbas, a smoker, has suffered heart problems in the past, but his doctors have said he is fine. A year ago, Abbas underwent an emergency heart procedure after suffering exhaustion and chest pains. Last month, Abbas dispelled rumors he had suffered a stroke.

Any health scare for Abbas heightens concerns of an uncertain leadership situation in the Palestinian territories — which are divided between two rival governments and where there is no succession plan for the aging leader.

Abbas has no plans to step down or to designate a successor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video