Kenyan police: Man with machete attacks VP Ruto's home

FILE - A Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 file photo of Kenya's Vice President William Ruto addressing the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Kenyan media are reporting that unknown gunmen have attacked the house of Kenya's deputy president moments after he left Saturday, July 29, 2017, to campaign with the president for re-election in the Aug. 8 vote. Richard Drew, File AP Photo