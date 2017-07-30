US bombers fly in S. Korea after North's 2nd ICBM test

People watch a TV news program showing an image of North Korea's latest test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile ICBM), at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 29, 2017. North Korea on Friday test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than the first according to its wary neighbors, leading analysts to conclude that a wide swath of the U.S., including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now within range of Pyongyang's weapons. The signs read "North Korea launched in the same way as last July 4."