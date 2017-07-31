Philippine troops capture key bridge near Marawi militants

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, government troops prepare to head to the frontline as fighting with Muslim militants in Marawi enters its second week in southern Philippines. Philippine troops have captured a key bridge leading to the main position of Islamic State group-linked militants in Marawi but won't stage a major assault and will instead press efforts to rescue civilian hostages, an official said Monday, July 3. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo