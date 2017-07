The Latest: VP Pence assures Baltics of protection

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid walk together prior to their meeting at the Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn, Estonia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Pence is visiting Estonia to meet the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to underscore America's commitment to NATO and convey Washington's support to the Baltic nations. Mindaugas Kulbis AP Photo