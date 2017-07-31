New Zealand Labour Party leader quits 7 weeks from election

World

New Zealand opposition leader Andrew Little has quit and been replaced by his 37-year-old deputy seven weeks before the general election, as the Labour Party tries to overcome recent dismal results.

Supporters hope Jacinda Ardern will bring more charisma and a stronger youth connection than her predecessor. But she faces a tough battle to unseat Prime Minister Bill English, whose conservative National Party has held power for nine years.

Ardern has a background in policy development and is the former president of the International Union of Socialist Youth. She was first elected to Parliament in 2008.

The Labour Party also Tuesday chose former school principal Kelvin Davis as its new deputy.

