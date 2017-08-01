Jordanian parliament repeals 'marry the rapist' clause

Women activists protest in front Jordan's parliament in Amman on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 with banners calling on legislators to repeal a provision that allows a rapist to escape punishment if he marries his victim. Parliament is to vote on the proposed change to the penal code Tuesday. The banner in the middle in Arabic reads: Article 308 is a disgrace in the Jordanian justice system, the banner on the left says: Article 308 does not protect honor, it protects the culprit. Reem Saad AP Photo