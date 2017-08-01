Human-wildlife conflict in India: 1 human killed every day

FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, wild elephants chase back Indian villagers who were trying to chase them away from their Misamari village on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam state, India. A deadly conflict is underway between India's growing masses and its wildlife, confined to ever-shrinking forests and grasslands, with data showing that around one person has been killed every day for the past three years by roaming tigers or rampaging elephants. Statistics released this week by India's Environment Ministry count a total 1,144 people killed between April 2014 and May of this year. Anupam Nath, File AP Photo