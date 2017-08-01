The Latest: Pakistan's newly-elected PM says Sharif 'honest'

Pakistan's premier-designate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, right, leaves with his aids after meeting with politicians in Parliament house in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2017. Pakistan's parliament will meet Tuesday to elect a new prime minister after the disqualification of three-term prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party nominated Sharif's longtime loyalist Abbasi for the top slot on Saturday. Anjum Naveed AP Photo