Germany's immigrant population hits new high in 2016

FIEL - In this July 5, 2016 file photo Muslims attend the morning prayer on the first day of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, celebrating the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in the Arab immigrant neighborhood of Neukoelln in Berlin, Germany. Official statistics show Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 that the number of people in Germany with an immigrant background rose 8.5 percent last year to a record 18.6 million, powered by the influx of refugees and other migrants in its first few months. Markus Schreiber AP Photo