Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko retires

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2014 file photo IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion Wladimir Klitschko from Ukraine celebrates after winning the IBF heavyweight world championships title bout against Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev in Hamburg, Germany. Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing. In a statement released by his management Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 Klitschko says: "As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports." Frank Augstein, file AP Photo