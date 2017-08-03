AP PHOTOS: Former Dutch prison helps asylum-seekers fit in

In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, Meza Negadtu, 29, a migrant from Eritrea, prays inside her room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers. Muhammed Muheisen AP Photo