AP PHOTOS: Former Dutch prison helps asylum-seekers fit in

In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, refugees and migrants play football at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 photo, Bacardi Zouberou, 25, a migrant from Cameroon, sits in a corridor opposite his room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, July 19, 2017 photo, Syrian refugee girls, from left, Shahd Alamar, 8, Lana Alkhawaja, 9, Maya Alamar, 4, holding balloons, Amal Sakkal, 8, and Hala Alhalaby, 8, play in a corridor known as Kalverstraat, referring to a busy shopping street in Amsterdam, at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, Mariam Traore, an 8-month-year-old migrant from Ivory Coast, moves on a chair near her mother's room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, a Syrian refugee man and his son smoke a waterpipe, or shisha, in a yard of the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, migrants carry a bag while walking back to their room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 photo, Iranian migrant Adel Nazari, 32, trims his beard in his room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, refugee Hani Nashed, 53, from Aleppo, Syria, offers prayers while his young neighbour Lith Mashhadi, 3, a Syrian refugee from Aleppo, peeks on, at Hani's room in the former prison of Bijlmerbajes, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, 20-month-old Naya Mahmoud, a refugee from Aleppo, Syria, sleeps in a crib inside her family's room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, refugee Sandi Yazji, 5, from al-Hasaka, Syria, holds a mobile phone while standing inside her room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, Ugandan migrant, Mariam Nebas, 31, holds her 5-month-old son Imran at her room in the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, Syrian refugee Ahmad Alshebly, 25, left, checks his mobile phone while Iranian migrant Hussein Azari, 25, is having a haircut by Iranian migrant Mohammed, 33, in a room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, an elderly Iraqi refugee man walks back to his room through a corridor of the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, elderly refugee Nadia Gattas, 82, from Deir el-Zour, Syria, sits by a doorway at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, refugee Sondos Alnaji, 17, from Damascus, Syria, hangs her laundry outside her room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, July 28, 2017 photo, Syrian refugee girls, Mishleen Samir, 10, right, from Damascus, and her friend Claire Alzain, 10, from Damascus, run after each other while playing in a yard at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, refugee brothers from Baniyas, Syria, from right, Izzeldein Moustafa, 6, Abdulrahman, 10, Ahmad, 12 and Amir, 8, play table foosball in a corridor known as Kalverstraat, referring to a busy shopping street in Amsterdam, at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 20, 2017 photo, a group of Syrian refugee girls enjoy a swing ride in a yard at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Monday, July 3, 2017 photo, Aimable Nasbimana, 37, right, a migrant from Burundi, teaches his Congolese friend Prosper Baseka, 37, how to ride a bicycle in a yard at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Sunday, July 16, 2017 photo, Rawaiz Bhatti, 26, a migrant from Peshawar, Pakistan, plays guitar and sings in his room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 photo, Eritrean migrant Ksanet Goitom, 23, points at pictures that she brought with her from Eritrea showing family members and friends, displayed at her room in the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, refugee Nadia Gattas, 82, from Deir el-Zour, Syria, right, lies on a bed in her room in the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, Eritrean migrant Solomun Drat, 7, sleeps on a bed at his family's room in the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 photo, refugee Amal Sakkal, 8, from Damascus, Syria, plays at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With crime declining in the Netherlands, the country is looking at new ways to fill its prisons. The government has let Belgium and Norway put prisoners in empty cells and following the huge flow of migrants into Europe, several Dutch prisons have been temporarily pressed into service as asylum-seeker centers.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 photo, Angel John, 25, right, a migrant from Sierra Leone, cleans the ground in front of his room, while a Filipino migrant, bottom left, sits by the doorway of his room at the former prison of Bijlmerbajes in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
