World

Swiss court upholds conviction over alleged Nazi salute

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 9:15 AM

GENEVA

Switzerland's Supreme Court has upheld the conviction for racial discrimination of a man who posed outside a Geneva synagogue doing an alleged Nazi salute.

A text of the court's July decision, made public Thursday, rejected the appeal by the unidentified defendant of a Geneva court verdict handing him a suspended prison sentence and thousands of Swiss francs (dollars) in fines.

Photos posted on the internet of the December 2013 incident showed the man dressed in black with a scarf covering his face alongside two other men, one in Swiss Army fatigues. They posed in a stiff-armed gesture popularized by controversial French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala.

The lower court ruled the gesture can constitute an anti-Semitic act. The others didn't appeal their convictions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video