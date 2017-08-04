UN report details Congo butchery, 'ethnic cleansing'

Undated photo provided by the OHCHR in Geneva, shows a wounded person n the province Lunda Norte Angola in June 2017. U.N. human rights investigators have issued a report documenting the killings of more than 250 people, including 62 children, in violence in central Congo over three recent months that could devolve into “wider ethnic cleansing.” The investigators based the report on interviews in June of 96 people who fled Congo’s Kasai provinces into neighboring Angola. OHCHR via AP)