2 senior Hamas members visit Iran in rare good will mission

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 9:20 AM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

Two senior Hamas members are making a rare visit to Iran, in an apparent good will mission — even as top leaders of the Islamic militant group court Egypt, which is allied with Tehran's regional rivals.

The center of decision making in Hamas shifted earlier this year from the diaspora to the Gaza Strip, a territory the group has ruled for a decade. In recent weeks, the Gaza-based leaders have talked with Egypt about lifting the territory's border blockade.

Meanwhile, two diaspora-based members of Hamas' top politburo arrived in Tehran on Friday, ahead of the swearing-in of President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran was once Hamas' key political and financial backer. Ties unraveled in 2012 over Iran's support of President Bashar Assad in the Syrian civil war. Sporadic low level meetings continued.

