World

Kenyan pastor extradited from UK to face child theft charges

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 9:22 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

A popular Kenyan televangelist has been extradited from Britain to face charges of child trafficking amid accusations that he stole children, including newborn babies, to prove miracles.

Gilbert Deya was charged Friday in a Kenyan court with five counts of child stealing, involving children all under the age of 14.

The children allegedly were to be offered as proof of miracles Deya claimed he had conducted to make barren women pregnant.

Deya had fought extradition for more than 10 years. His wife, Mary, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for stealing a baby.

Deya has denied the charges against him. He has been remanded to prison until Aug. 10, when the court will rule on whether to release him on bail pending trial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video