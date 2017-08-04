Slow start can't stop Bolt in debut at last worlds

Francena McCorory of the United Sates wipes away a tear after she received her bronze medal during a ceremony at the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. McCorory originally finished fourth in the women's 400m at the World Championships in Daegu in 2011but was promoted from fourth to bronze following the disqualification of the results of the original medallist after their sanction for anti-doping rule violations. Martin Meissner AP Photo